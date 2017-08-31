California’s Second Flex Alert In Two Days

California Flex Alert Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The lingering heat wave prompts a second Flex Alert in two days for the state and this one could be a record breaker.

The operators of California’s power grid are forecasting an all-time record electrical demand of 50,950 megawatts on Friday as the state swelters in triple digit temperatures. The California Independent System Operator has called a Flex Alert from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., when air conditioners are expected to be at peak use. The grid operators are asking the public to help avoid power failures by voluntarily doing three steps: turn off unnecessary lights, avoid using major appliance and set air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher. The current all-time demand record was set on July 24, 2006 when demand reached 50,270 megawatts.

