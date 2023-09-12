Calaveras Votes To Send Letter To ATCAA About Transition Of Services

Calaveras Mariposa Community Action Agency View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA) board about a desire to transfer services that the agency provides for Calaveras County over to the Calaveras Mariposa Community Action Agency (CMCAA), and also the related state revenue allocated for the county.

The board had a public falling-out with ATCAA about the level of services it receives that culminated at the last meeting with the supervisors collectively raising concerns about continuing the partnership. CMCAA, which is a smaller operation, has expressed a desire to take over the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is overseen by ATCAA.

Supporting the change, Calaveras CEO Teresa Hitchcock stated, “It is really just a matter of making sure Calaveras residents have the easiest and most efficient access to energy programs that the state makes available.”

CMCAA Executive Director Staci Johnston added, “I also want to work on building collaborative partnerships and relationships with the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency. I will not ever discount the work that they have done in the past, or what they currently do now. We are just at a different state in our being in Calaveras County where in the past we may not have had the capacity to administer certain programs.”

Supervisor Amanda Folendorf was pointed in her remarks, saying, “When you have another organization (CMCAA) that is well known in this community, asking the board to join up, because we are not getting that service from ATCAA, it says a lot to me, and reinforces this letter to the ATCAA board.”

Supervisor Benjamin Stopper added, “We need to be able to facilitate the best needs of the Calaveras residents and constituents and that is what our foremost thought is here.”

The vote was 5-0 to send the letter to ATCAA requesting the services it oversees to be transferred over to CMCAA.