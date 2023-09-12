Update: Fire Near Downtown Valley Springs

Valley Springs Fire View Photo

Update at 12:10 p.m.: Fire resources have stopped the forward spread of a grass fire, dubbed the “Nove Fire,” that ignited near several stores. The flames broke out in some grass at 10 Main Street in front of the Valley Springs Feed & Pet Supply near Nove Way, off Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the flames’ forward rate of spread was stopped at an estimated one acre. Crews will remain on scene working towards full containment and mopping up for the next hour. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post at noon: Valley Springs, CA — Fire crews are battling a one-acre fire burning on Main Street in Valley Springs.

The flames broke out in some grass near 10 Main Street near Nove Way by the Valley Springs Feed & Pet Supply, off Highway 26. CAL Fire reports that no structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

