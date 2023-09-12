Clear
60.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Jamestown Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced To Six Years In Prison

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Joshua Caudill

Joshua Caudill

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A man who was caught with fentanyl for sale twice has been sentenced to over six years in state prison.

Joshua Caudill was first pulled over by a Sonora Police Department Sergeant on May 12  and was in possession of 73 grams of fentanyl that he planned to sell. He also had a loaded firearm, which he was prohibited from possessing, being a felon. Caudill was released after posting bail.

Then on July 21 he was pulled over for another traffic violation and had over six and a half ounces of fentanyl for the purpose of sale and a baseball bat that could be used as a weapon, commonly referred to as a billy.

The District Attorney’s Office reports, “Mr. Caudill has four prior felony convictions for transportation of a controlled substance for sale amongst his prior felony convictions.  However, under current California law, the only crime which makes Mr. Caudill’s sentence subject to a state prison commitment is the felon in possession of a firearm conviction.”

Caudill was convicted and sentenced to six years and four months in state prison.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 