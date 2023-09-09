Thousands Lose Power In Mother Lode

Widespread PG&E power outages View Photo

Sonora, CA — Rain, thunder and lightning has been prevalent at times in the Mother Lode this afternoon, and it is leaving behind some power outages.

PG&E reports that there are over 5,000 customers without electricity between Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. The company reports that it could be around 9:15 pm today when there is full restoration. The outages are impacting communities like Tuolumne, Twain Harte, Phoenix Lake, Groveland, Pinecrest, San Andreas, and Lake Tulloch. Extra PG&E crews are responding to the area to assist.