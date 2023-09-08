Celebrating Back To The Future III In Tuolumne County

Jeffrey Weissman and Dean Cundey View Photo

Sonora, CA — It was over 30 years ago that Back to the Future III was filmed locally, and it is being celebrated this weekend in the community.

Back to the Future III-themed events are being held to raise money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

The film was shot over 30 years ago in the Red Hills area outside of Jamestown and at Railtown 1897. It brought energy and excitement to the region and is still talked about by many locals today.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature legendary Hollywood Cinematographer Dean Cundey, who shot the trilogy, and Jeffery Weissman who played George McFly in Back to the Future II and III.

Cundey, who is visiting the area for the celebration, also shot other classic films like Jurrasic Park, Hook and Apollo 13.

Weissman, who recently relocated to Tuolumne County, is active in the local acting scene, and is also a certified docent at Columbia State Historic Park.

They will share inside stories about the making of the film and highlight the events in Columbia and Jamestown.

A rundown of Back to 1885 events

Friday Evening, September 8 – Hollywood Red Carpet Gala! Screening of Back to the Future Part III with Celebrity Q&A.

(If you purchased this activity on the website, remember to bring your printed receipt!)

5:30 PM — Fallon Theatre at Columbia State Historic Park opens. Walk the red carpet for the Paparazzi! Enjoy a refreshing beverage! Raffle Items and Tickets are available for viewing and purchase.

6:30 PM —Welcome speech. Q&A begins.

7:30 PM — Intermission/Raffle Drawings

7:45 PM — ‘Back to the Future Part III’ begins

10:00 PM — Evening Ends.

Saturday, September 9, 2023 – Hill Valley Festival! Main Street, Columbia State Historic Park!

11:00 AM- Hill Valley Festival Parade

1-7PM – “Back to Back to Back!” (Back to the Future Movies 1-2-3 at the Fallon Theater )

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM — Gold Panning

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM — Blacksmith Demonstrations

12:00 ‘HIGH NOON’ (Killing AFTER breakfast)— Mad Dog Tannen Showdown with Clint Eastwood

12:15 PM — Clock Dedication (Clock photos from 12:15-2)

12:15 PM – 4:00 PM — Stage Coach Rides

12:15 PM – 3:00 PM – Chance Games ‘Everyone Wins!’

1-2 PM Costume Contest

2-2:15 PM Awards Ceremony

2:30-3:30 PM Photo Ops/Autographs at the signing table with Jeffrey Weissman

2:30-3:30 PM Photo Ops/Autographs at the Undertakers, with Marvin J. McIntyre

2:30-3:30 PM Photo Ops/Autographs with Photographer, with Dean Cundey

2:30-3:30 PM Photo Ops/Autographs with Gun Salesman, with Burton Gilliam

Music by the original ‘HILL VALLEY DRIFTERS’ throughout the day!

5:00PM Hill Valley Festival Ends.

Sunday, September 10, 2023 – Railtown State Historic Park Back to the Future Celebration! (in Jamestown, CA.)

9:30 AM — Arrive/Check-in at Railtown State Historic Park (If you purchased this activity on the website, remember to bring your printed receipt!) BE EARLY! TRAIN WILL DEPART WITHOUT YOU!

10:00 AM — Back to the Future Train Excursion

10:30 AM — Special ‘occurrence.’

11:00 AM — Return to Hill Valley Train Station.

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM — DeLorean Rail Rides Available

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM — Docent Back to the Future Tour of Film Artifacts. (May vary day of. -Check schedule at Railtown.)

1:00 PM — Celebrity Panel

12:00-4:00 PM — Clara’s train car viewing/photography Available

4:30 PM — Final group photos with cast, crew, attendees, and DeLorean.

5:00PM — Railtown Closes.

