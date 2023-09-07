History Made When Sonora Wildcats Defeated Hilmar Friday

Coach Bryan Craig (center) Assistant Coaches Kirk Clifton (L) and Josh Kroeze (R) View Photo

Sonora, CA – When the Sonora Wildcats beat the Hilmar Yellowjackets 32-9 last Friday night, history was made.

Playing at Hilmar last Friday, September 1, Varsity Head Coach Bryan Craig became the winningest Varsity Head Football Coach in Sonora High School history, according to school administrators. Coach Craig grabbed that title after racking up 109 wins since taking the job in 2009.

This marks his 15th season as head coach. In 2014 and 2023, the Wildcats were the CIF Section Runner-up, and in 2015, they won the Division V CIF SJS (Sac-Joaquin Section) Championship. During his tenure, Coach Craig also led the Wildcats to eight league championships and made the playoffs 12 times.

“As impressive as these accomplishments are, equally important is the integrity with which Coach Craig runs the Wildcat Football program. Coach Craig and his staff demonstrate a level of commitment and dedication to Wildcat football and the student-athletes involved that is unmatched,” boasted school administrators.

Coach Craig’s overall record is 109 wins and 50 losses.