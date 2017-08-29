Quantcast
help information
Clear
102.0 ° F
Full Weather

Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Jailed On Half Million Dollar Bond

Clinton Maxon TCSO Booking Photo
Clinton Maxon TCSO Booking Photo Photo Icon Enlarge
08/29/2017 12:09 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA – A Groveland man jailed Monday and assigned a $500,000 bail faces charges for attempted murder and other felony offenses following an alleged attack on his girlfriend of 14 years.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson, 40-year-old Clinton Maxon was arrested after a meeting deputies held with the victim, who reported being assaulted at her Groveland home last Friday.

Investigators heard that Maxon choked the victim into unconsciousness during an argument and that when she came to and attempted to call for help, he took her cell phone, also ripping the landline phone from the wall and tearing the phone cable to thwart her attempts. Deputies noted that the woman had visible injuries to her neck, back and right arm.

In addition to attempted murder, Maxon was charged and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for spousal abuse, damaging a phone line and dissuading a victim.

© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.