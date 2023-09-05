Vandalism Of AT&T Fiber Optic Lines Under Investigation

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public about vandalism that occurred on August 30 and knocked out cell service across Tuolumne County.

It happened at around 5:50 pm in the area of Highway 49 and Melones Court. The Sheriff’s Office reports that about 50 feet of fiber optic line was cut, causing approximately $10,000 in damage.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area during the timeframe is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 209-533-5815.

The widespread outage, which also impacted emergency services, was restored late Thursday morning, August 31.