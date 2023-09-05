Tuolumne County Will Pay $50,000 Toward Security System At Soulsbyville School

Soulsbyville, CA — The Soulsbyville School District and many of its parents are concerned that Tuolumne County will use the nearby former Oak Terrace Memory Care facility as a transitional housing navigation center.

Today the county’s board of supervisors voted to give the district $50,000 toward the purchase of a new campus security surveillance system. The overall effort will cost $148,000, so a majority of the funding will still come from the school district.

District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell, who earlier voted against purchasing Oak Terrace facility, praised the move, stating, “I really want to applaud our county staff, and the staff at Soulsbyville school for working out a way that we can kind of work together to alleviate some of the concerns that were created with the navigation center being so close to that school.”

Campbell added that it “may not solve every conceivable problem that may arise,” but it is a “good faith effort” by the two parties working together.

The item was in the consent calendar portion of the meeting agenda, meaning that it was voted on collectively with other items that were not expected to be controversial. It was approved 4-0 with Supervisor David Goldemberg absent.

The idea to chip in money toward the project was brought up by county staff back in April during a meeting it had with school district leaders.