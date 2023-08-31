Update: Residential Structure Fire In Sonora

Update at 3:47 pm: Firefighters are making good progress on this “2nd Alarm” structure fire.

Update at 3:25 pm: The Tuolumne County Sheriffs are on the scene of this structure fire and are advising the public to avoid the area. No evacuation orders or warnings have been issued at this time.

Original story at 3:03 pm: Sonora, CA– Firefighters are at the scene of a residential structure fire located at 16500 Isom Lane. Smoke is coming from the attic area and the fire has not spread into any vegetation. The cause of the fire is unknown.