Sonora High Athetlic Hall Of Hame Class Of 2023 Announced

2023 Athletic Hall of Fame View Photos

Sonora, CA– Sonora High has released details about the 2023 Hall of Fame banquet and who will be inducted this year. This event celebrates exceptional individuals and their achievements. Admission is free for children under 3, $30.00 for children aged 3-11, and $45.00 for everyone aged 12 and older. Secure your spot by October 14 with a check, and after that date, the fee is $50.00. To reserve your place, send your check to the Hall of Fame Committee at 18440 Lambert Lake Road, Sonora. Make checks payable to Sonora High School Foundation. For inquiries and reservations, contact Rick Francis at 209-206-1633. The evening features a No Host Bar starting at 5:00 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:00 p.m. The Awards Ceremony at 7:00 p.m. Below is information provided by Sonora High School with information about who will be inducted.

Fred Bogio, class of 1922

Fred was a three-sport varsity athlete participating in football, basketball and track and field. In 1921 his team went undefeated in football where he played as a running back. In basketball he was a starting guard. In track he was an outstanding sprinter. Fred set the 100-yard dash record in 1921 in a time of 10.1 which lasted until it was broken in 1976. During his time at Sonora High a prestigious award called, the “Monogram Sweater for Excellency in Athletics” was awarded to Fred in 1922.

Gerry Rodriguez, class of 1964

Gerry was an outstanding two sport athlete competing in football and basketball. In 1963 Gerry was an all-league quarterback in the Valley Oak League. He was the team M-V-P and was the first quarterback to throw for 1000 yards at Sonora High. In basketball Gerry made first team VOL, was the leading scorer for the Wildcats and received a scholarship to the University of San Francisco. After one year he came back to play at Modesto Junior College making the All-Conference team. Moving over to Cal State Stanislaus, he was the teams M-V-P and was inducted into the first Cal State Stanislaus Athletic Hall of Fame. Gerry was the last player cut by the Oakland Oaks of the newly formed American Basketball Association in 1969.

Mike Dambacher, class of 1974

Mike participated in the sports of football (4 years), JV baseball (2 years) and track and field (4 years). Mike was part of the 1970 undefeated VOL JV football team where he was also named their M-V-P and team captain. At the varsity level Mike was an All-VOL fullback his senior year, team captain and had the punting record averaging of 41.7 yards per game his senior year. He played two years at Modesto Junior College as a linebacker and one year at Fresno State. In track and field, Mike ran the 100, 200, was a member of the 4 x 100 relay team and did the triple jump. His contributions in 1974 helped the track team win the VOL Championship stopping Oakdale’s 126 dual meet winning streak.

Ken Wivell, Honoree, class of 1955

Ken was a true Wildcat who bled green and gold. During his high school years, Ken participated in football, basketball and track making the letterman’s club. He was also very active in student government and was the senior class president. After high school Ken was a local businessman but stayed actively involved with Sonora High School. After the passage of Proposition 13 in the late 1970’s, monies for athletics took a big hit. To the rescue came Ken Wivell. He spear headed the ”Century Club” gathering $100 donations from friends and businesses to fully fund the athletic department. He started the Athletic Boosters club, created the Jack Wivell Most Inspirational male athlete award in 1965, and started the Athletic Boosters Club award (now called Outstanding Achievement in Athletics for both boys and girls. He coached freshmen football for a number of years and also was an assistant track coach. He was inducted into the Wildcat Circle in 1994. His years of hard work for Sonora High School Athletics and for doing so much for the student-athletes that the Union Democrat awarded him the 1982 Sports Figure of the Year. You would always see Ken at most sporting events whether home or away games. Ken was instrumental in awarding the “Babe Maciel” scholarships given to deserving senior students each year which is still being awarded today. Sonora High always uses the term, “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat”. That sums up Ken Wivell. He truly was a great Sonora High School Wildcat!

Kristin Allen, class of 1990

Kristin was a four-sport athlete participating in tennis, volleyball (2years), basketball and softball while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. In tennis, Kristin was an All-League player helping her team win the VOL championship in 1989 and with her partner (Lisa Gehl), winning the Sac-Joaquin Section doubles tournament in 1990. Moving on to basketball Kristin was one of the finest shooters to ever wear the green and gold. She was part of 4 VOL championships (2 at the JV level and 2 at varsity.) She was an All-League player in 1989 and would have been again in 1990 before a knee injury ended her season. Kristin was on the varsity softball team for 4 years receiving All-League honors in 1988 and 1989. After a full recovery from her knee injury, Kristin went on the play basketball at Cuesta College (2 years) and then over to play at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Abby Barton Pucillo, class of 2007

Abby was a two-sport athlete competing in volleyball and soccer. In volleyball Abby was a setter all four years helping her teams win JV and varsity championships. She was selected team captain all four years. She was an All-League player her senior year. After volleyball Abby moved on to soccer where she was a starter for three years, team captain two years and helped lead her team to the first VOL Championship in the school’s history. During her junior and senior years her teams won the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships. Abby made the All-District team her sophomore year and was a first team VOL All-League for three years. She went on the play two years at Modesto Junior College where her team finished in the State Final Four. She received a soccer scholarship to play for Cal State East Bay.

Matt Relei, class of 2009

Matt was a two-sport athlete participating in football and basketball. In football: 2007: Outstanding VOL Defensive Player Award. 2008: All VOL First Team Utility Award. In basketball Matt was on the varsity for three years where he was selected to the VOL All Defensive team each year and made the VOL second team his senior year. He received the Fred Rowe Award as the outstanding male athlete for the class of 2009. He was a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Scholar Athlete receiving the prestigious Dale Lackey scholarship. Matt went on the play two years of football at Brigham Young University. During his journey, Matt received numerous citizenship awards, team captain awards, became an Eagle Scout and was selected the Chamber of Commerce Student of the Year award in 2009.

Nolan Dambacher, class of 2012

Nolan participated in the sports of football and baseball. In baseball Nolan was an excellent player who had a .338 batting average and who helped his team to the Section runner-up in 2012. In football Nolan was a very gifted player. His accomplishments were outstanding. All-Area MVP in 2012, First team All-League Defense 2011, First team All-League offensive 2011, First team All-District 2011, Lions All Star game in 2012, selected team captain and was selected Defensive player of the year for his team during his senior year. His skills in football were awarded with a football scholarship to the University of Neveda, Reno where he played four years. Nolan was awarded the Fred Rowe Outstanding Male Athlete for the class of 2012.

Bailey Henington, class of 2015

During her years at Sonora High, Baily played soccer, one year, volleyball 4 years and basketball 4 years. Her athletic accomplishments are truly outstanding. During her three years on the varsity volleyball team Baily was part of two VOL league championships and one MLL championship. She was selected to the league’s first team all-league 3 times, all-area 3 times, awarded the 2014 Division 4 State Player of the Year, made the Max Preps All-American team, awarded the league MVP in 2014 and was a team member to the 2014 Section, NorCal and the D-4 State Championship teams. In basketball Bailey was a 3-time first team All-League player, MLL Most Outstanding Player and made the Modesto Area All Star team. Bailey received the Elks award as the Outstanding female athlete for the class of 2015. After high school Bailey received a volleyball scholarship to Azusa Pacific University where she was named the Western Region Libero of the Year in 2019 while also receiving All-American honors.

2014 Volleyball Team

The 2014 volleyball team was the first team from Sonora High School to win a California State Championship. This great achievement came at the Division 4 level. Under the leadership of Head Coach Kim Evans and Assistant Coach Tina Cruz, they lead their team to an over-all record of 37-5 winning the MLL with an 12-0 record, going 8-0 in the post season winning the Sac-Joaquin Section Championship and the Nor Cal Championships. Six members on that team were singled out for top league honors: Bailey Henington, Shannon Friend, Bella Bergamaschi, Savanah Lawrence, Kiana Pisula and Angela Gardella. Kim Evans was named Coach of the Year. Bailey Henington was named Max Prep D-4 player of the Year and Shannon Friend was selected to the first team All-State Team. The 2014 volleyball team will go down as one of the greatest teams in the history of Sonora High School Athletics.