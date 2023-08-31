First Weekend of September And Labor Day Events

There are several events planned for the weekend of September 2nd and 3rd.

Before the weekend, the Jamestown Farmers Market is each Thursday from 4 -8 pm until September 28. Friday evenings is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market until October 13 and the Angels Camp Farmers Market will have jazz music by Bob Eisenmann from 5 -8 pm.

There are several yard sales including the St. Susanna Annual Yard Sale off Jamestown Road and two local yard sales detailed in our Classifieds here. Vets Helping Vets and Harvest Ministries will present a Labor Day Flea Market Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Flea Market will be held throughout most of the day, all three days at West Side Memorial Park in Tuolumne City. Expect to find food and plenty of vendors.

The annual First Friday Concert in the Park series, hosted by Murphys Community Club at Murphys Park will feature the BabyBacks, a five-member band that plays dance music, as detailed here.

The emotional two-person musical “The Last Five Years” by Jason Robert Brown, presented by Murphys Creek Theatre continues Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2 pm through September 16.

Sierra Repertory Theater’s performances of Misery continue at the East Sonora Theater. Performances are Thursday at 2 pm, Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm.

The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings through until October 8th.

Over in Amador at the County Fairgrounds in Plymouth is Monster Truck Madness. The event is Saturday and Sunday as detailed in our events calendar here.

Sunday is the American Legion Smyth-Bolter Post 58 will offer breakfast Sunday morning from 8 until 11. This always takes place on the first Sunday of the month at the Sonora Veterans Memorial Hall on Washington Street in Sonora. Breakfast includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, sausage, coffee, orange juice and tea. All for $10 for adults.

The 28th Annual Twain Harte Firemen’s Pancake Breakfast is on Monday, Labor Day. Up at Pinecrest members of the Cal Alumni Club of Tuolumne County will celebrate with Burgers at the Lair Monday at Vista Lodge at the Lair of the Golden Bear.

The Calaveras Community Band is presenting a free Labor Day Concert at the Murphys Community Park on Monday, September 4 at 6:00 pm with conductor Mic Harper.

Monday night the Columbia Kicks Big Band will perform jazz standards at The Rock In Twain Harte with local singers joining in as detailed here.

The last Tuolumne Open Air/Farmers Market is Wednesday, September 6. The market opens at 5 pm, and the band Kinland Station will play from 6 to 8 pm.

The deadline to comment on Yosemite’s Visitor Access Management Plan, as detailed here, is September 6.

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open, enjoy the view from our several local webcams here, check out the movie times at local theaters, and the weather forecast is here.