Why Is A Helicopter Circling Around Tuolumne County?

Helicopter in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — A low flying helicopter was prevalent in areas like Tuolumne and Soulsbyville on Wednesday, and today has been circling around downtown Sonora.

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to the various law enforcement agencies, and no one initially knew what it was doing, or who it was with.

Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services has also looked into it and understands that PG&E is doing low level flying for remote sensing, mapping and data collecting. The local work started Wednesday and could continue through September 3. Similar work is taking place over the coming months throughout PG&E’s entire service area.

The helicopter is not connected to any emergency fire or law enforcement efforts.