Update: Power Outage Around San Andreas

PG&E Power Outage Map View Photo

Update at 9:17 am: A tree falling into a power line near the intersection of Treat Avenue and Pope Street was the cause of the outage this morning that is impacting 3,339 PG&E customers in San Andreas. Clean up is underway and crews are assessing the situation.

Original story posted at 9:02 am: San Andreas, CA — PG&E reports that 3,339 customers in Calaveras County are without electricity.

The power went out during the eight o’clock hour this morning and the outage is centered around the greater San Andreas region. There are also nearly 1,000 customers without power in nearby Amador County.

PG&E reports the cause of both outages are under investigation, but indicates that they could be related to the electronic sensors that cut electricity when infrastructure is threatened by something like a tree branch. The goal is to prevent a fire.

PG&E has released an estimated restoration time of 5:15 pm.