Business Will Remain Open During Standard Road Reconstruction

Sonora, CA– Construction activities started on Standard Road as part of the ” ‘Standard Road Reconstruction Project” is set to continue until October 31st. An important update for the community: businesses situated along Standard Road will continue their regular operations throughout the construction period.

The goals of this project consist of roadway reconstruction and pedestrian infrastructure improvements in the Standard Townsite. It is advised that all residents and motorists stay alert to construction signs and traffic control personnel within the construction zone, ensuring safety and smooth traffic flow.