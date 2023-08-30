Old Priest Grade Work Set To Begin

Tuolumne County logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has granted Contract #1769B, named the ‘Old Priest Grade Storm Damage Repair Project,’ to Kroeker, Inc. based in Fresno. The construction activities are slated to commence on August 31 and are anticipated to run through the middle of October, contingent on weather conditions.

The project involves the continued closure of Old Priest Grade for the entirety of its duration, focusing on repairing the roadway slide using cast-in-place concrete grade beams, installing new guardrails, and resurfacing. Construction activities are scheduled to take place between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., seven days a week, with the exception of any alternative announcements. Notable subcontractors engaged in the project include Northstar Engineering Group, Inc., Freeman Environmental Consulting, Superior Hydroseeding, Inc., and Midstate Barrier, Inc. Motorists are advised to exercise caution, follow the direction of traffic control personnel, and heed construction signage while in the area.