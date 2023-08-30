Construction Commencing On $2.6 Million Park In Twain Harte

Twain Harte Meadows Park location View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — Following a five-year journey, groundwork is set to start this week on the Twain Harte Meadows Park, near the existing Eproson Park.

In 2017, the Twain Harte Community Services District received a donation of a one-acre downtown parcel for the purpose of “creating a park where families and friends could gather to enjoy Twain Harte’s unique mountain beauty.”

The next step was to hold numerous community meetings where residents could weigh in about what they would like to see built. The final major step was acquiring the funding, and the district recently acquired two highly competitive grants from the State Department of Parks and the State Department of Water Resources, to fully fund the project. A $2.6 million contract was awarded to local construction company Njirich and Sons last month, and the work should start this week.

Highlights of the project include an open space mountain meadow, a large outdoor pavilion, water play area, picnic and barbeque space, a town Christmas tree, and outdoor education/discovery labs.

THCSD General Manager Tom Trott says, “From the time our community began dreaming about the park five years ago, we’ve all been staring at a dilapidated downtown lot trying our best to envision its transformation into a beautiful mountain meadow park. Now we get to see it take shape before our eyes.”

Board President Eileen Mannix adds, “Breaking ground on Twain Harte Meadows Park is a milestone that we could not be more proud of. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank our hardworking staff for their dedication, our GM Tom Trott for his tireless efforts to secure the grants, and our community for all of their unwavering support.”

While construction should start this week, a ceremonial community groundbreaking celebration will be held September 14, at 9am, at the project site next to Eproson Park.

