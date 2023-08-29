New Calaveras County Board Of Education Trustee Appointed For Area 3

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Board of Education appointed Doug Baughn as the new trustee for Area 3. This appointment followed the recent retirement of the long-serving board member, Valerie Tudor. Baughn’s role on the board of education comes with a mandate to serve until the culmination of the current term in December 2026.

With a track record spanning 33 years in the field of education, his journey in education has encompassed various roles, starting from being a 4th-grade teacher to ascending the ranks as a principal, director, assistant superintendent, and ultimately, a superintendent. Upon assuming this responsibility, Baughn articulated his motivation by saying, “It has been my desire to give back to our wonderful community, and I consider it an honor and a privilege to serve the students and staff in Area 3.”

The jurisdiction of Trustee Area 3 extends over a number of locales, including Arnold, Avery, Camp Connell, Dorrington, Douglas Flat, Hathaway Pines, Murphys, Tamarack, and White Pines.