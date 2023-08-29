California Files Lawsuit Over Transgender Policies At School

Attorney General Rob Bonta View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The State of California is taking a stand in a new debate about the rights of transgender students in the classrooms.

Attorney General Rob Bonta says the state is suing a southern California school district which adopted policies to notify parents anytime their children change their pronouns or ask to be recognized as a gender other than what is on their birth records. The state’s lawsuit is aimed at the Chino Valley Unified School District outside of Los Angeles, but the AG’s Office notes that other districts are considering passing similar measures, which prompted the lawsuit.

Bonta is seeking a court order to block the implementation of the new requirements. The school board, and its supporters, are arguing that the parents have the right to know the information about their children.