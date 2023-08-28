California State Parks Elevate Online Learning For Educators and Students

Sacramento, CA– California State Parks announced the unveiling of the enhanced PORTS: Parks Online Resources for Teachers and Students website. This revamped platform is designed to provide educators and students with an immersive and engaging virtual learning experience.

PORTS is an initiative that bridges the gap between K-12 classrooms and the landscapes of California’s state parks through virtual field trips, live interactive sessions, and digital resources. The enhanced website boasts a range of new features that are set to enrich the educational journey for teachers and students across the state. A highlight of the upgraded PORTS website is the PORTSfinder, a search and filtering tool that empowers educators to easily discover a diverse collection of digital curriculum resources tailored to different grade levels and subjects. These resources include lesson plans, videos, interactive activities, and more, all aligned with academic standards, and designed to immerse students in the natural and cultural heritage of California’s state parks.

Starting September 1, California educators can register for free PORTS Programs through the new website. To receive the latest updates and information about PORTS, educators are encouraged to sign up here.