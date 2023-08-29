GOP: Bank Your Vote

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is running a pledge campaign called “Bank Your Vote”.

The RNC was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are the words (mostly written by Tommy Pigott):

“You’ve seen the first debate, and now it’s time to pledge to Bank Your Vote to Beat Biden in 2024.

Last week made clear that Republicans have better solutions to the crises facing this nation.

While Biden has created the worst U.S. border crisis on record, Republicans will secure the border.

While Biden has emboldened our adversaries like Communist China, Republicans have a plan for a strong, safe, and secure America.

While Biden has waged war on American energy, Republicans have promised to unleash all American energy.

While Biden has fueled inflation, lowered real wages, and made American families poorer, Republicans believe in empowering families and businesses with commonsense policies that work.

While Biden refuses to recognize any limit on abortion, Republicans believe in widely-supported limits and supporting mothers.

Joe Biden is a failed president. It’s no wonder 75% of Americans don’t want Biden to run for another term.

But we can’t hope for Biden to do the right thing by retiring, or for Democrats to abandon their failed, stale philosophy of hopelessness and decline. The RNC is not waiting; we are pedal to the metal building the infrastructure necessary for our future nominee to win the presidency.

That’s why we launched Bank Your Vote – to encourage, educate, and eventually activate Republicans to bank their votes as early as possible.

To beat Joe Biden and the Democrats in 2024, we must ensure that Republicans bank as many votes as possible before Election Day. Because of the efforts to Protect Your Vote in 2022, grassroots Republicans like you should feel comfortable Banking Your Vote in 2024.

The Bank Your Vote initiative encourages GOP voters to get your vote in and make absolutely sure that your voice is heard in the critical 2024 elections.

In all 56 states and territories, your Republican Party will be working hard to get our voters to vote by mail or early in-person, and ballot harvest where permitted. We can’t do it without you though, so share this site – GOP.GOV – with family and friends to make sure they bank their vote, too!”

