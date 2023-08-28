Hit-and-Run Crash Results In Arrest

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – A vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash in Sonora resulted in a Murphy man’s arrest.

Sonora police were recently called to the collision and found the downed victim, but the driver, 61-year-old Ronald Bravo, took off before they arrived.

A be-on-the-lookout was issued to allied agencies, and four days later, a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Bravo near the Parrotts Ferry Road Bridge. He was taken into custody for an outstanding Calaveras County information and belief warrant. A Bravo was later turned over to the Sonora Police Department and booked into Tuolumne County Jail. He faces a felony hit-and-run with injury, as the victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.