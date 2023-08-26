Look, But Do Not Touch Wildflowers

Wildflowers in the forest View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Visitors to Stanislaus National Forest this weekend will be greeted by many colorful and beautiful wildflowers, but don’t pick them.

While picking the various blooms may be tempting, forest officials remind those exploring the grounds that the flowers and plants are an integral part of the forest ecosystem.

“Wildflowers support entire ecosystems for pollinators, birds, and small animals on a microscale. Butterflies and other insects, small birds, and animals depend on seeds, nectar, and pollen for their food supply and life support system,” advised forest officials.

Instead of picking them, forest officials want visitors to leave them for the bees. They also suggest planting a native wildflower garden in your own yard. Forest officials added, “It’s a wonderful way to enjoy wildflowers and help our local bees and other pollinators.”

That way, you can pick the pretty flowers whenever you want, bringing native plants and their beautiful smells inside your home as well.