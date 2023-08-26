Clear
92.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Look, But Do Not Touch Wildflowers

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Wildflowers in the forest

Wildflowers in the forest

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Visitors to Stanislaus National Forest this weekend will be greeted by many colorful and beautiful wildflowers, but don’t pick them.

While picking the various blooms may be tempting, forest officials remind those exploring the grounds that the flowers and plants are an integral part of the forest ecosystem.

“Wildflowers support entire ecosystems for pollinators, birds, and small animals on a microscale. Butterflies and other insects, small birds, and animals depend on seeds, nectar, and pollen for their food supply and life support system,” advised forest officials.

Instead of picking them, forest officials want visitors to leave them for the bees. They also suggest planting a native wildflower garden in your own yard.  Forest officials added, “It’s a wonderful way to enjoy wildflowers and help our local bees and other pollinators.”

That way, you can pick the pretty flowers whenever you want, bringing native plants and their beautiful smells inside your home as well.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 