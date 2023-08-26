Close Game For Summerville

Summerville High School Bear Country sign View Photo

Written by Mike Woicicki

Last year, the Summerville Bears made the long drive to Dos Palos and carved out a 34-28 victory over the Bronchos. This year, however, Dos Palos made the long drive, the Bears were unable to solve their spread offense, and this time the Bronchos bested the Bears 34 to 27.

The Bears scored on their first drive, with the touchdown coming on a 28-yard shovel pass from Bryce Leveroos to Auston Hike. But then the momentum shifted over to the Bronchos, and they scored twenty first-half points. It took an eighty-yard fumble return by Tristan Barajas to enable the Bears to go into halftime, down only 20 to 13.

The Bear’s offense clicked in the third quarter, and they scored twice on long drives, but Dos Palos picked up another score, and it was all tied up at 27 when the Bronchos got the ball back in their own territory with just six minutes left. At this point, they moved the ball with precision, taking as much time off the clock as they could. With just 90 seconds left in the game, Dos Palos scored the winning touchdown.

Next week, the Bears will hit the road to take on Waterford. Tristan Barajas was named Summerville’s Black Oak Casino player of the game in recognition of his hard running with one touchdown and the 80-yard fumble recovery run for a second touchdown.

Calaveras High School traveled to Carson City, Nevada, to play the Carson Senators and lost 26-6. Their next game is against Ripon.