Event Focuses On Breast Cancer Awareness And Wellness

Tuolumne, CA — The Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center will host its first-ever Women’s Wellness event next month.

The goal is to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

Dee Baldwin, the Outreach Manager for Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center, says, “This is just one of many events our Outreach Program is organizing in 2023-2024. Our goal of the program is to not only form partnerships with other community resources but also to improve and extend the reach of health care through these events to everyone in our community.”

The latest state health figures show that about 200,000 California women are living with breast cancer and over 4,200 in the state will die of the disease this year.

The event is designed to be an intimate setting with informational booths. In addition, there will be raffle items, giveaways, vendors, women’s self-defense information, and live music.

The free event is open to the public and coming up Saturday, September 9, from 10 am – 4 pm at the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Clinic at 18880 Cherry Valley Blvd in Tuolumne. There will also be an 8:30 am walking group ahead of the event.