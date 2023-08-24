Disaster Resource Fair Planned For Calaveras

Calaveras Disaster Resource Fair View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Local, state, and federal groups will be taking part in a Disaster Resource Fair this Saturday at the Calaveras County Government Center on Mountain Ranch Road.

It is being hosted by the Calaveras Office of Emergency Services in response to winter storms that left behind flooding and other weather related impacts. The event will be from 9 am – noon on August 26.

Calaveras OES reports, “This is your chance to meet local, state, and federal teams working to help Calaveras County recover and stay safe. They’ll be sharing useful information and answering questions regarding the recovery process in our county. Plus, kids can enjoy cool activities.”

Many of the agencies taking part are listed below, per OES.