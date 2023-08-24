Last Weekend of August Events

2021 Twain Harte Memorial Day View Photo

There are several events planned for the weekend of August 26th and 27th.

The Sierra Bigfoot Music Festival is back for year three in Twain Harte. The event will have family fun, over 24 bands and singer songwriters, over 50 artisan makers and vendors food booths, trucks and trailers. The Bigfoot Symposium is on Sunday at 11 am hosted by Sasquatch Researcher Jerry Hein.

Saturday only from 4 pm to 8 pm is Small Town Wine Down hosted by Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce. Ticket information is here.

The Jamestown Farmers Market is each Thursday from 4 -8 pm until September 28. Friday evening is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market and the Angels Camp Farmers Market will have music by Kiana Chanelle from 5 -8 pm.

See what is for sale at the United Church of Christ, Murphys Peddlers’ Fair Friday and Saturday. There will be dealers, families, collectors & crafters. Location details are in the event listing here.

Tomorrow is opening night for the emotional two-person musical “The Last Five Years” by Jason Robert Brown, presented by Murphys Creek Theatre. Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2 pm through September 16.

It is opening night on Saturday for Sierra Repertory Theater’s performances of Misery at their East Sonora Theater. The musical Jersey Boys will have its last performances this weekend at Sierra Repertory Theatre’s Fallon House in Columbia. Featuring the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with hit songs like “Sherry,” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” that got them into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame a blog about the performance is here. Performances are Thursday at 2 pm, Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm.

The Sonora Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings.

The 5th annual High Sierra Cup hosted by the Tuolumne County Disc Golf Club is this weekend. The tournament is held at Three Links Camp in Mi-Wuk and the Twain Harte Golf Course.

Saturday morning in the Twain Harte Community Services District Board Room join the Twain Harte Area CERT as THA-CERT Program Manager, Carol Hallett, demonstrates how to pack a “go-bag”, as well as emergency and first aid kits. The no cost, no obligation class asks, “Are you prepared to leave your house in 5 minutes in case of an emergency or mandatory evacuation?” You will learn what and how to pack for yourself, your family, and your pets to be ready in case of emergency.

Trot for Trails will raise money for the Friends of Animal Control (FOAC). Held at Indigeny Reserve, the event will raise money via pledges for each one-mile loop walked. The money raised is for food, boarding, and medical costs while “homeless” animals stay with FOAC. Details are here.

Saturday at Fraser Flat Day Use Area is Fishing for Small Fry hosted by Summit Ranger Station. A fishing license will be required for age 16 and up with instructors who will teach how to bait a hook, cast and reel in a fish. Bait, tackle, and fishing poles will be available, as detailed here.

Catch a Seminar on Saturday at 10 am by Adam Lewis from the Calaveras Band of Mi-wuk Indians at Calaveras Big Trees State Park Jack Knight Hall.

The Tuolumne Open Air/Farmers Market is open each Wednesday through the summer. The market opens at 5 pm, and bands play from 6 to 8 pm, the August 30th Music in the Park is Spinout, a classic rock band.

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open, enjoy the view from our several local webcams here, check out the movie times at local theaters, and the weather forecast is here.

During the month of August, every Wednesday and Saturday, from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. the Tuolumne County Public Works, Solid Waste Division, Moore Bros. Scavenger Co., along with RCRC’s Environmental Services Joint Powers Authority will be hosting a month-long tire amnesty event for Tuolumne County residents in Groveland. Details are here.