New Multi-County Initiative Offers Free Resources To Facilitate ADU Construction

Mariposa, CA– An endeavor spanning several counties in California is set to streamline the process for homeowners interested in constructing accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on their properties. The Mother Lode ADU initiative, a partnership between Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, and Nevada Counties, has been launched to provide comprehensive assistance to residents in the region looking to build ADUs. The official launch of the website, www.motherlodeadu.org, is scheduled for August 30, serving as a centralized resource hub.

The forthcoming Mother Lode ADU website will guide users through the intricacies of ADU construction and offer a suite of user-friendly tools, including:

ADU Guidebook: A downloadable, county-specific guide with step-by-step instructions.

A downloadable, county-specific guide with step-by-step instructions. Floorplans: Inspiring examples, including prefabricated ADUs.

Inspiring examples, including prefabricated ADUs. ADU Plans Gallery: Allowing users to compare existing plans for design inspiration.

Allowing users to compare existing plans for design inspiration. ADU Calculator: Providing initial cost estimates, fees, and potential rents.

Providing initial cost estimates, fees, and potential rents. Can I Build Tool: Offering insights into allowable property constructions.

Offering insights into allowable property constructions. Process At-a-Glance: Summarizing the permit and building processes for each county.

Summarizing the permit and building processes for each county. County ADU Rules: Informing users about specific county regulations before project initiation.

Informing users about specific county regulations before project initiation. ADU Development Checklist: Assisting users in preparing for the application process.

As part of this initiative, homeowners are invited to attend the Mariposa County Fair. Representatives from Mother Lode, local builders, mortgage brokers, and board of supervisors members will be available to address queries. The information booth will be located in Building A of the fairgrounds on Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Interested individuals will also have the opportunity to explore the planning tools provided by the initiative.