Alpine County, CA — Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass is blocked this morning near Mosquito Lake.

The CHP reports that a 70,000-pound truck became jackknifed at around 1:30 am and crews have been putting together a plan to remove it. A tow truck is currently heading to the area.

Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass is temporarily blocked due to the situation. Travel with caution in the area.