Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Observes National Fentanyl Prevention Day

Calaveras, CA– On August 21st, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is united with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to mark National Fentanyl Prevention Day. With a shared goal of combating the epidemic of Fentanyl-related overdoses, this initiative aims to raise awareness about the dangers posed by this potent synthetic opioid.

Fentanyl, a substance up to 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine according to the DEA, has contributed to a distressing number of overdose fatalities. Frequently combined with other drugs like heroin and cocaine, Fentanyl’s potency has led to a surge in overdose deaths.In this joint effort, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office calls upon the community to remember the lives lost due to Fentanyl overdoses and to take part in educating others about the lethal risks connected to this substance.

For those grappling with substance abuse, Calaveras County Substance Use Services is here to offer assistance. Individuals seeking help can access available resources at 891 Mountain Ranch Road (Building L) in San Andreas or contact the Substance Use Services team at (209) 754-6555.