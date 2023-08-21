Calaveras Business Included Federal Broadband Initiative

Washington, DC — In an effort to expand broadband internet to additional rural areas, the White House announced $700 million in new grants and loans today through a federal ReConnect Program.

37 entities across 22 states will receive a share of the most recent funding allocation. Included, is a $15 million loan to the Calaveras Telephone Company.

The USDA reports, “This Rural Development investment will be used to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network to provide high speed internet. This network will benefit 2,496 people, 13 businesses, three farms, and one educational facility in Calaveras County in California. Calaveras Telephone Company will make high-speed internet affordable by participating in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program.”

It is one of two projects in California included in the latest allocation, the other being a $21-million grant and loan to the Ponderosa Telephone Company in Fresno County.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack says in a statement, “Keeping the people of rural America connected with reliable, high-speed internet brings new and innovative ideas to the rest of our country and creates good-paying jobs along the way.”

The Calaveras Telephone Company has offices in both Copperopolis and Jenny Lind.