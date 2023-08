CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Dorrington, CA — Officials are responding to investigate an extinguished vehicle fire off Highway 4 in Calaveras County.

The burned-out vehicle was located on Boards Crossing Road in the Dorrington area. Officials are also going to make sure that the fire is completely extinguished. Be prepared for activity in the area. What led to the fire is unknown.

It was reported to officials at 7:22 am.