Hurricane Hilary Causes Flooding In SoCal, Rain Falls In Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — Hurricane Hilary arrived in southern California over the weekend bring heavy flooding, mudslides, and power outages.

Governor Gavin Newsom commented last night from a State Office of Emergency Services meeting in San Bernardino County, “It is certainly interesting times with tornados and lightning strikes. I have CAL Fire worried about wildfires because of the winds.”

Newsom urged everyone to take precautions and stressed that state leaders were mobilized to meet storm-related demands.

There were also periods of heavy rain in many parts of the state, including the Mother Lode. There is one power outage in the Tuolumne-Calaveras region this morning. There are 278 PG&E customers who lost power east of Murphys last night. Full restoration is anticipated by 2pm. PG&E has determined that weather was the cause.

Widespread power outages in the Mother Lode stemming from a significant storm system on Saturday evening, bringing heavy lightning and thunder, have been restored, according to PG&E.