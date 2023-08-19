A Recall Of A Local Cidery’s Product

Indigeny Reserve Blackberry Cider recall as some cans have damage View Photo

Sonora, CA – A local cidery is recalling one of its products.

Indigeny Reserve, located at 14679 Summers Lane near Lyons Bald Mountain Road in Sonora, is recalling its Blackberry Cider. Customers who purchased that cider in 6-packs between 7/24/23 and the present are asked to please bring it to the facility or call 209-213-6032 to get a refund.

“Please do not open any cans that feel extremely firm or are bulging. We believe our CO2 pressure may be off. At this time, we are testing to see where the issue is, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” stated distillery officials.

The business opened in 2012 on a 160-acre preserve and apple ranch, boasting 11,000 Granny Smith, and 7,000 Honeycrisp trees. Each season, roughly 300,000 pounds of apples are harvested. The grounds include a picnic area and private tours of its distillery, which includes its distilling room with a double-pot copper still and a barrel room where the brandy ages in 55-gallon American oak barrels. Questions regarding the recall can be directed to Indigeny Reserve at 209-213-6032.