Chance To Get Rid Of Hazardous Household Waste

Groveland, CA — Tuolumne County residents can dispose of hazardous waste materials today for free.

The Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division is holding the Household Hazardous Waste Collection event that takes place today, August 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Big Oak Flat/Groveland station off Catholic Cemetery Road.

Residents are asked to keep waste in its original container and not mix it with other materials. Transport the waste in the trunk or secured in a truck bed. Some of the items taken include brake fluid, waxes, rust preventatives, contaminated motor oil, and engine and brake part cleaners. The other products are listed in the flyer posted in the image box, along with restrictions and items not accepted.