What Is CARE Court?

Tami Mariscal, Sarah Carrillo and Brock Colby View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on Tuolumne County’s implementation of a Care Court program, designed to help those with mental health and substance abuse disorders.

Tuolumne is one of the initial eight counties in California that will implement the program this coming October, and the rest of the state will follow in 2024. A panel of guests will explain what CARE Court is, and how it will work.

CARE Court stands for Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment. Instead of sending someone to jail for certain crimes committed, it strives to get eligible participants, those with mental health and substance use disorders, the support and treatment they need.

The guests will include Tuolumne County Behavioral Health Director Tami Mariscal, Deputy Behavioral Health Director Dr. Brock Colby, and Tuolumne County Counsel Sarah Carrillo.