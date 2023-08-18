Pipe Bomb Threat Closed Rainbow Pools

Groveland, CA — There were a lot of law enforcement officials at Rainbow Pools in the Stanislaus National Forest on Thursday.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ashley Boujikian reports that an anonymous woman called dispatch late Wednesday evening around 10 o’clock to say that someone was planning to place pipe bombs at Rainbow Pools. The caller then hung up without providing additional information.

She called back Thursday morning at seven o’clock and said the person was planning to put pipe bombs under the waterfall and bridge later that day.

As a precaution, Rainbow Pools was closed to the public. Multiple agencies responded to investigate the threat, but nothing was found. The woman called back at noon Thursday to say that the guy with pipe bombs “got scared away” and is now gone.

The investigation is ongoing but the Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.