California Dispatches Wildfire Response and Recovery Squads To Hawaii and Oregon

Sacramento, CA – Demonstrating support for states in crisis, California is mobilizing its resources to assist both Hawaii and Oregon in their battles against wildfires. Following Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent pledge to stand by Hawaii’s side, additional efforts are now being extended to Oregon, where wildfires continue to pose challenges.

Governor Newsom emphasized, “California’s commitment to solidarity is unwavering. We’re extending our hand to Hawaii and Oregon as they navigate these challenging wildfires, standing united in this time of need.”

For Hawaii, the Governor’s directive has prompted the deployment of 101 skilled state and local government personnel by the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES). This comprehensive response team comprises experts from diverse fields:

A 69-member Incident Management Team, a collaborative effort between CAL FIRE (67 members) and Cal OES (2 members), dedicated to enhancing overall incident management.

Three specialists in wildfire debris removal and hazardous waste from Cal OES, lending their expertise.

A Cal OES recovery professional, strategically focused on optimizing community-based federal funding.

A Cal OES Fire and Rescue specialist well-versed in urban search and rescue (US&R) operations.

A Cal OES expert specializing in mass fatality incident management, poised to contribute.

Twelve members comprising an urban search and rescue (US&R) Task Force.

Ten K-9 teams sourced from local governments, ready to assist.

Four forensic anthropologists, enriching the breadth of support.

Meanwhile, the challenges facing Oregon have also drawn California’s assistance. In response to the ongoing wildfires along the west slope of the Cascades, Governor Newsom has directed Cal OES to deploy five firefighting strike teams to Oregon. These teams, equipped with 25 engines and manned by 100 personnel from counties such as Alameda, San Mateo, San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego, will bolster the firefighting efforts against the Lookout and Bedrock fires.