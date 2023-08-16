Tip Leads To Arrest Of Suspect With Meth And Crossbow Gun

Calaveras, CA– A citizen’s report has resulted in the apprehension of a suspect who was out on bond and under Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). The incident unfolded on August 8th around 8:45 p.m. when the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office swiftly responded to a call concerning a suspicious individual spotted on Winton Road in West Point.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies promptly located and engaged with Micah Spearing, a 50-year-old resident of West Point. Deputies discovered that Spearing was in possession of approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, various prescription medications, and drug paraphernalia. Notably, he was also found to be in possession of what initially appeared to be a rifle, but upon closer examination, was identified as a CO2-powered crossbow gun.

Further inquiry into Spearing’s background unveiled his precarious legal situation. He was already out on bond from Amador County in relation to a distinct criminal offense – possessing a controlled substance for sale. Furthermore, Spearing was under PRCS supervision within Calaveras County, and a standing felony warrant had been issued for his arrest due to violations of his release terms.

Following these discoveries, authorities took Spearing into custody. He was subsequently booked into the Calaveras County Detention Facility on an array of charges, including violation of Post Release Community Supervision, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and committing a felony while out on bail.