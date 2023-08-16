Sonora Police Release Details About Motorcycle Crash

North Washington Street Motorcycle Crash View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is providing more information about a motorcycle crash that blocked traffic during the evening of Wednesday, August 9.

23-year-old Michael Morgan of Sonora lost control of a 2002 Harley Davidson southbound on North Washington Street and hit a street sign. The PD reports that he was seen doing a “wheelie” shortly before the crash. He sustained major injuries and was flown to a hospital in the central valley for treatment.

The PD reports that Morgan is thankfully expected to make a full recovery. The crash occurred at around 6:30 pm and North Washington Street was closed for about an hour during the cleanup effort and investigation.