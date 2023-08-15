Arrest After Toddler Found In Downtown Sonora

Sonora Police Department logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department responded to a report that a toddler was playing in the middle of West Stockton Street.

It happened on August 13 at 6:30 pm. Officers learned that 44-year-old Stephanie Carroll, who is associated with the child, was in a nearby parking lot, asleep in her vehicle. The PD reports that she had recently struck a fence of a nearby business, and had been driving while intoxicated.

Carroll was booked into county jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, child endangerment, and hit and run. Her bail was set at $25,000.

The PD reports that the child was not injured and was placed in the care of another family member.