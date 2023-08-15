TC Supervisors To Discuss Old Priest Grade And Law And Justice Campus

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, Ca — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will meet at nine o’clock this morning.

The board will vote on approving a $387,033 contract with the company Kroeker, Inc. for storm damage repairs to Old Priest Grade. The board will decide whether to greenlight the work prior to receiving formal approval from FEMA confirming that federal dollars will reimburse the county.

Later this afternoon, at 1:30, the board will hear a presentation on funding options to potentially expand the facilities at the law and justice center campus to potentially include a new sheriff’s headquarters and Forest Service building, next to the courthouse and jail facility. Just a sheriff’s office facility is estimated to cost $32 million and a joint building with the Forest Service would be $57 million.

The board will also vote on responses to the latest Grand Jury report. As reported earlier, some of the biggest concerns were in relation to the Tuolumne County Airports.