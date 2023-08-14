Dan Leary Golf Tournament Generates Over $20,000 For Hospice Care

Calaveras, CA– The Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge 1123 orchestrated a 4th Annual Dan Leary Golf Tournament, held on June 24th at Sequoia Woods Country Club. All proceeds are dedicated to furthering the mission of Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, providing end-of-life care to residents of Calaveras and Amador County at no cost.

Teeing off at 1 PM, the golf tournament united players of varying skill levels in a day of friendly competition infused with a sense of camaraderie. Participants converged with a shared intent: to bolster the efforts of the Hospice of Amador and Calaveras. Post-tournament, the evening transitioned into a gathering at the Moose Lodge. It was at that dinner when Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge 1123 presented a check totaling $20,004.44.

Reflecting on the achievement, Melissa Justice, Events Coordinator for Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, conveyed heartfelt appreciation, affirming, “Participating in this event and witnessing the raised funds is truly a blessing. These funds will be channeled to provide free end-of-life care to everyone within our community who requires it. The outpouring support from our community is genuinely heartening.”

Jess Harman, Interim Executive Director of Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, lauded the combined efforts that fueled the tournament’s success, stating, “This event stands as a testament to the power of collaboration between volunteers, community sponsors, and the invaluable support of the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge 1123. Every participant and donor has contributed to this cause. Our community’s backing is the cornerstone of the incredible care we deliver.”

For more details, visit hospiceofamador.org or contact (209) 223-5500 for event information and support opportunities.