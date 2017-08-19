Creative Wordsmiths Needed

1980 Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee theme View Slideshow

Angels Camp, CA – The challenge has been thrown down to all those who think they have the poetic skills to jump in and compete in a slogan contest.

The prize is having your words chosen as the theme for the 2018 Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee. The Calaveras County Fair Board of Directors is summoning all wordsmiths to focus the slogan around the following:

Calaveras County History

Country living

Mark Twain

Rodeo

Recreation

Agricultural Commodities, such as poultry, cattle etc.

Fairs

Any other creative idea representing area

If your slogan is picked, the artwork will be developed by a graphic designer and you will also enjoy the fair in VIP style with a special attendance package to the fair. Entries are due September 8th.

Suggested slogans can be mailed to PO Box 489, Angels Camp CA 95222 or emailed to laurie@frogtown.org. Past themes have included, Boots, Chaps and Cowboy Hats, Heard it through the Grape Vine and Eggspect the Best. Pictures of those slogans can be found in the image box. Next year’s fair dates are May 17-20.

