High Temperatures Could Strain California’s Power Grid

California Independent System Operator Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — California’s Independent System Operator is bracing for increased electricity usage this week as temperatures reach triple digits in many parts of the state, as well as areas of the Pacific Northwest.

The California Independent System Operator has put out a notice, stating, “Widespread heat waves can cause energy supply shortages, as resources are stretched thin across multiple states. As part of an interconnected Western grid, the California ISO is preparing for tight conditions and taking coordinated steps with its neighbors to ensure adequate power supply during this week’s hot weather.”

Energy supplies are currently anticipated to meet demand, but if the weather or grid conditions worsen, Californians may be asked to conserve. The operator notes that it could issue a Flex Alert, if needed, in which Californians would be requested to reduce usage during peak hours (late afternoon and evening).

The highest temperatures are anticipated to be on Tuesday and Wednesday.