Clear
88.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Search Continues For Missing Elderly Calaveras County Man

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Robert Reeve missing from the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County

Robert Reeve missing from the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County

Photo Icon View Photo

Rail Road Flat, CA – A missing person report has been issued for an 80-year-old Rail Road Flat man who has not been seen since last night, sparking a search.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find Robert Reeve, who is pictured in the image box photo. He went missing Friday, August 11, around 7:45 p.m. while walking around his neighborhood in the area of Paramae Road, off Prussian Hill Road in Rail Road Flat.

A missing person report was filed with the sheriff’s office after he failed to return home from the walk, activating the sheriff’s search and rescue team volunteers. Also, helping to comb the neighborhood was aided by a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

“Mutual aid from surrounding agencies has been requested, and the search is ongoing,” according to sheriff spokesperson, Sgt. Chad Poortinga.

Anyone who may have seen Reeve or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 