Search Continues For Missing Elderly Calaveras County Man

Robert Reeve missing from the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County View Photo

Rail Road Flat, CA – A missing person report has been issued for an 80-year-old Rail Road Flat man who has not been seen since last night, sparking a search.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find Robert Reeve, who is pictured in the image box photo. He went missing Friday, August 11, around 7:45 p.m. while walking around his neighborhood in the area of Paramae Road, off Prussian Hill Road in Rail Road Flat.

A missing person report was filed with the sheriff’s office after he failed to return home from the walk, activating the sheriff’s search and rescue team volunteers. Also, helping to comb the neighborhood was aided by a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

“Mutual aid from surrounding agencies has been requested, and the search is ongoing,” according to sheriff spokesperson, Sgt. Chad Poortinga.

Anyone who may have seen Reeve or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500.