Tree Work To Close Section Of Arnold Roadway

Arnold, CA – Tree work will close a section of roadway in the Arnold area of Calaveras County.

Public works reports the road impacted is in the 2000 block of El Dorado Drive near Jenny Lind Court, south of Highway 4, across from the Meadowmont Shopping Center. The tree trimming will run from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

Signage will be in place notifying motorists of a designated detour route, with instructions also provided by on-site personnel. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution in the cone zones. Questions regarding this closure can be directed to Mario’s Tree Service at (951) 565-7002.