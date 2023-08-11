Public Input Requested For Calaveras Evacuation Needs

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County residents are encouraged to participate in shaping the future of local disaster preparedness. The draft Evacuation and Access Needs Assessment and Preparedness Plan is now available for review.

The plan, accessible through the link found here, outlines comprehensive risk assessments for various areas within the county. Factors such as flooding, wildfires, avalanches, extreme weather, geological hazards, and other critical events have been analyzed. A specific focus has been placed on roadways and transportation elements that might be vulnerable in the face of natural disasters.

This includes pinpointing transportation bottlenecks, vulnerable areas in the face of potential disasters, critical facilities served by the transportation network, and potential zones for targeted enhancements. The plan also offers recommendations for the subsequent phases in constructing a more robust transportation system capable of withstanding future challenges.

To ensure the ongoing development of a resilient transportation network, strategic planning remains a priority. This involves not only identifying resiliency projects and crafting planning-level project fact sheets but also seeking funding opportunities and executing essential priority projects.