Sonora Man Arrested During Early Morning ER Incident

Sonora Police Department logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — A man was booked into Tuolumne County Jail after damaging an expensive medical monitoring device by throwing it across the room.

The Sonora Police Department notes that during the incident, at Adventist Health Sonora, a nurse was struck. Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported by hospital staff.

The PD arrested 47-year-old Nathan Nevarez of Sonora near the ambulance bay. He initially struggled with officers when they attempted to detain him, and he was eventually taken into custody.

The arrest occurred at around 3 am on August 8. No additional information was released.